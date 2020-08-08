Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say they have arrested one man after a shooting early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a report of a house being struck by a bullet around 12:50 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rhine Street and Woessner Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene.
The charges against the suspect as well as the suspect’s identity are unknown.
