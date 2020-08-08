CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 87 New Cases, 9 More Hospitalizations
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say they have arrested one man after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of a house being struck by a bullet around 12:50 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rhine Street and Woessner Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

The charges against the suspect as well as the suspect’s identity are unknown.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

