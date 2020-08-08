By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Sharon Police Department arrested a suspect after a woman died of a gunshot wound Saturday morning.
Police were called to a report of a woman shot around 12:42 a.m. Saturday. The victim, Kelli Johnston, had been found with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to Sharon Regional Hospital and later airlifted to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio where she was declared deceased.
Police arrested a suspect around 6:12 this morning. Ezra Daye, 20, will be charged with criminal homicide, persons not to possess firearms, fugitive from justice, and two counts of aggravated assault, according to the Sharon Police Department. Police say that Daye already had two warrants out for his arrest in Trumbull County, Ohio and Mercer County in Pennsylvania as part of two unrelated cases.
Daye is being held in Mercer County Jail before his arraignment.
You must log in to post a comment.