By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OAKLAND (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh is reporting eight new Coronavirus cases among students, faculty and staff within the last week.
There have been four new cases in students as well as four new cases in staff and faculty since July 31. According to the provided data, there are no active cases among students as of August 7, while there are 11 active cases among staff and faculty.
Since June 26, 31 students and 20 faculty or staff have tested positive for coronavirus.
Pitt says that this latest update does not include those who tested positive but have not been on campus in over 14 days.
The University says that contact tracing is being performed and those facing possible exposure will be notified. All contacts deemed at risk of exposure will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Click here for more on Pitt’s coronavirus cases.
You must log in to post a comment.