By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PORTERVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman was taken via ambulance to a Pittsburgh-area hospital after falling from the Alpha Trail in McConnells Mill State Park on Saturday morning.

According to park rangers, the 60-year-old woman was hiking with her family when she fell over a small embankment and needed to be rescued.

Rangers and local fire department rescue personnel assisted in rescuing the woman. A medical helicopter was on standby, but it was determined her injuries were not life-threatening.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

