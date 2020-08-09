By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – All middle and high school sports in the Blackhawk School District have been postponed for two weeks after the district learned of a student-athlete tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a letter sent from Superintendent Dr. Robert Postupac, the district was alerted to the positive test this weekend.

They have said the district contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health and contact tracing was initiated. They identified close contacts of the athlete and those people are also following isolation and quarantine protocols.

Dr. Postupac has said that sports programs, including the marching band, may resume on August 24 pending no further directives from the department of health.

“Should community spread be at a rate the district feels is not safe to return to school, this would affect our plan and require us to return in the fall in a more restrictive model, which may be hybrid or virtual,” Dr. Postupac’s letter said. “This may also result in the canceling of all athletics and activities.”