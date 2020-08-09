Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for most of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
The issue is in effect for Sunday, August 9 for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.
A Code Orange alert is issued when weather conditions are expected to cause air quality to represent unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people.
Residents are encouraged to help reduce air pollution on Code Orange days by:
- Setting air conditioners to higher temperatures to conserve electricity
- Reducing numbers of trips using vehicles
- Refueling cars and trucks after dark
More information about air quality can be found online from the Environmental Protection Agency.
