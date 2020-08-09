PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In just a few weeks, college students will begin a new academic year with the added stress of a pandemic.

As universities are releasing their plans to prevent the spread of coronavirus on campus, students are now faced with deciding if their university’s plan suits their needs and addresses their concerns.

For one Point Park University student, a return to campus just doesn’t seem plausible.

“The idea of going back now as things are still so uncertain is unconscionable,” said Point Park senior Asher Winnie.

Winnie has decided to take a leave of absence for at least the fall semester, citing concern over safety and the effectiveness of online learning.

“People are counting on people my age, people in high school, kids to learn online and some people just can’t do it,” he said.

According to their website, Point Park is allowing students to choose between courses that are completely online and a Hyflex model, which combines online and in-person learning.

Winnie says his decision is nothing personal against Point Park’s plan.

“Hybrid options of doing some classes online then going in, you’re still exposing yourself to the outside world and other people,” he said.

Ultimately, every college student has the opportunity to weigh their options before deciding to either return to campus, take online classes, or, like Winnie, just wait it out.

“I really, really want to sort of cross my fingers and hope things have improved enough that I can take a sigh of relief and go back in the spring,” Winnie said.

Locally, universities are still releasing portions of their plans to bring students back to campus.

The University of Pittsburgh announced Saturday they’ll begin randomly testing students for the virus this week.