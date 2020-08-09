Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A medical emergency at Kennywood sent a woman to the hospital yesterday, but the details are limited on exactly what happened to her.
A park spokesperson said it was not ride-related.
“We did have a non-ride related medical incident at the Merry Go Round Saturday afternoon,” the spokesperson said. “On-site Emergency Medical Service staff, along with local law enforcement, responded and transported the guest to a nearby hospital….Our thoughts and prayers go out to the guest and their family.”
There is no word on the woman’s condition this morning.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
