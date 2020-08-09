CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 87 New Cases, 9 More Hospitalizations
The details surrounding yesterday's incident at Kennywood's Merry Go Round are unclear.
Filed Under:Kennywood, Kennywood Park, Local News, Local TV, Medical Emergency, West Mifflin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A medical emergency at Kennywood sent a woman to the hospital yesterday, but the details are limited on exactly what happened to her.

A park spokesperson said it was not ride-related.

“We did have a non-ride related medical incident at the Merry Go Round Saturday afternoon,” the spokesperson said. “On-site Emergency Medical Service staff, along with local law enforcement, responded and transported the guest to a nearby hospital….Our thoughts and prayers go out to the guest and their family.”

There is no word on the woman’s condition this morning.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

