HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 760 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday and just one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 118,852 since Saturday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 1 and August 7 is 150,527 with 5,321 positive cases. There were 23,317 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Aug. 7, according to the Health Department. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,314.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is seeing significant increases in the number of coronavirus cases among younger ages groups, particularly 19-24-year-olds. Healthcare providers have been alerted to the changing number of case demographics, as there are now more cases in younger age groups than those in 50-64-years-old and 65 and older.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of July:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in July;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in July;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases in July.

“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

The state health department numbers show there are 19,968 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,153 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 24,087. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,974 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 8,644 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

