By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ST. LOUIS (KDKA) – The Pirates will not be playing their upcoming series against St. Louis this week.
Last night, it was learned Monday’s game would be postponed and according to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the entire series has now been canceled.
The upcoming Pirates-Cardinals series has been canceled.
— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 9, 2020
Due to a cluster of coronavirus cases surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals, they have not played a game since July 29.
