PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be fifth day in a row of dry weather for Pittsburgh!
It’s going to be a hot one with high temperatures nearing 90 degrees!
We are abnormally dry and have moderate drought conditions for areas south of Pittsburgh and in southern parts of Butler County, so we need all of the rain that we can get.
It doesn’t look like we see rain until late Monday.
Monday, it looks like high temperatures will get to 90 degrees.
Showers and storms last through Tuesday and then again Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
It’s going to be and feel much hotter next week with high humidity and high temperatures in the upper 80’s.
