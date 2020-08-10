Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many Sears and JC Penney stores have closed amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Amazon is now exploring the possibility of using the space vacated by some of those stores.
The Wall Street Journal says Amazon is talking with the Simon Property Group about turning some of the shuttered stores into fulfillment centers.
It’s not clear how many of the stores are under consideration.
Locally, Simon owns Ross Park Mall and South Hills Village.
You must log in to post a comment.