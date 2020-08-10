CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 61 New Cases, 4 More Hospitalizations, 1 Additional Death
Stores vacated by JC Penney and Sears could be used as fulfillment centers for Amazon.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many Sears and JC Penney stores have closed amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon is now exploring the possibility of using the space vacated by some of those stores.

The Wall Street Journal says Amazon is talking with the Simon Property Group about turning some of the shuttered stores into fulfillment centers.

It’s not clear how many of the stores are under consideration.

Locally, Simon owns Ross Park Mall and South Hills Village.

 

