BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A neighborhood street turned into a crime scene while many were sleeping on Sunday night.
Three people were shot just before midnight in Beaver Falls.
Emergency officials tell KDKA that shots were fired along 7th Avenue and 14th Street around 11:45 Sunday night.
Two people were flown to local hospitals and a third person was transported by ambulance.
This shooting was near the Franklin Towers.
KDKA’s cameras captured a second scene nearby on 5th Avenue where there were numerous investigators and several evidence markers on the ground.
Emergency officials say that police were processing a large area.
At this time, no one has been arrested and a description of a shooter has not been released.
