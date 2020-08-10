PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fewer people are flying, but more guns are being found at airport checkpoints, the TSA says.

Last month TSA agents found firearms in carry-on bags at rate three times higher than they did compared to July of last year. About 15 guns were found per million people last month compared to about 5 guns per million people last year.

The TSA says “this is particularly alarming” since they screened about 75 percent fewer passengers last month.

Even people with concealed firearm permits aren’t allowed to bring guns on planes. The TSA says travelers are allowed to bring unloaded firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at check-in.

“TSA is diligently working to ensure our employees and passengers are safe and secure while traveling during a pandemic, and yet we are noticing a significant increase in loaded firearms coming into checkpoints,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a press release.

“Travelers must understand that firearms are prohibited items at airports and in the passenger cabins of aircraft. As hard as we are working to mitigate other risks at this time, no one should be introducing new ones.”

On Friday a Westmoreland County man was stopped at a checkpoint in the Pittsburgh International Airport after officers discovered a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag. Days before that, a Fayette County man with a gun was stopped.

Ten guns have been caught at Pittsburgh International Airport TSA checkpoints so far in 2020.

You can read more about how to travel properly with a firearm on the TSA’s website.