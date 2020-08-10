PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food Network’s host Guy Fieri is coming back to Pittsburgh.

He’s been in Pittsburgh a few times showcasing some of the best eateries around the area on his popular show ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives.’

Today, we’re calling Pittsburgh ‘Flavortown.’

Over the weekend, Kelly O’s Diner posted on their Facebook page that Fieri would be making a stop at their Strip District location.

You might be thinking to yourself, “Didn’t they already feature Kelly O’s?” and you would be right.

Kelly O’s was featured in 2009 where Kelly herself made Guy Fieri some of her famous Polish haluski.

Fieri loved the home cooking so much that he wanted to include Kelly O’s again in an episode of ‘Triple D Nation.’

This series revisits some of Guy’s favorite restaurants from ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives.’

Like most stops on ‘Triple D,’ Kelly O’s dedicated part of their menu to dishes prepared for the show.

Aside from the haluski, there’s also the polenta, and mush with bacon, just the way Guy likes it.

Kelly O’s isn’t just a ‘Triple D’ favorite, we know it’s a local favorite as well.

However, because of filming taking place Monday, the Strip District location will be closed to the public.

The restaurant’s location in the North Hills will be open for usual business.