By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn State coach James Franklin is calling on the Big Ten Conference to avoid canceling the football season.
Franklin took to social media on Monday night, sharing a statement on playing college football amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we all agree there is much uncertainty; the best decision right now isn’t to cancel the season. I implore the Big Ten to consider all possibilities to preserve college football this fall,” Franklin said on his verified Twitter account.
“Let’s delay, seek clarity, build the safest environment for our guys and make the best decision,” he added.
#WeAre pic.twitter.com/dsZEGczZ84
— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) August 11, 2020
Franklin also said he supports “our student-athletes’ desire o play this fall & will exhaust all options for them.”
Penn State has already announced last week its fall sports will be played without fans.
The Big Ten has reportedly voted to cancel the 2020 college football season, sources told the Detroit Free Press.
