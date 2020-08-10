CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 75 New Cases And A Countywide Total Of 8,932
Devon Williams, 13, may be in the Kennywood Park area.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend and may be in the area near Kennywood.

According to police, 13-year-old Devon Williams was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. He may have gone to the Kennywood Park area.

Williams is from the Marshall-Shadeland area of the city.

He is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has short black hair.

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)

He was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, white jeans and black and white Air Jordans.

Anyone who has seen Williams or knows where he is should contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.

