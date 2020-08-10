By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend and may be in the area near Kennywood.
According to police, 13-year-old Devon Williams was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. He may have gone to the Kennywood Park area.
The Special Victims Unit seeks the public’s help in locating Devon Williams. He is 13-yrs old 5’7” 115lbs last seen 8/9/20 in the Marshall-Shadeland area possibly headed to Kennywood. Contact detectives at 412-323-7141 if you know is whereabouts. https://t.co/1ZmkWemCSP pic.twitter.com/Zxicxubo6W
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) August 10, 2020
Williams is from the Marshall-Shadeland area of the city.
He is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, white jeans and black and white Air Jordans.
Anyone who has seen Williams or knows where he is should contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.
