PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Delta Foundation is referring financial audit findings to the District Attorney.

The audit was conducted following the arrest and resignation of former director Gary Van Horn.

Van Horn is facing charges of impersonating a public official and forgery. He was arrested in December.

Those charges stem from a state police investigation into Van Horn, who is accused of falsely representing himself as an Allegheny County sheriff’s deputy and rigging his personal car with police lights.

He is also accused of forging Allegheny County Sheriff William Mullen’s signature.

Following the filing of the charges, the Delta Foundation accepted Van Horn’s resignation.

The foundation hired a law firm to conduct an internal investigation of “activities and compliance.”

The board action comes in response to questions KDKA Investigates raised about the Delta Foundation’s mounting debts and questionable expenditures. They include more than $25,000 spent on food and beverages in 2017, according the non-profit’s financial statements. KDKA also reported last year that singer-songwriter Kesha was owed $190,000 for a show.