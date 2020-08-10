By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are teaming up with the Department of State and Allegheny County to support voting initiatives.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar announced the collaboration Monday. The initiative aims to increase voter participation and assist election administration in November.

Together they’ll explore initiatives like volunteering as and helping recruit poll workers, educating the public about voting and sponsoring get-out-the-vote campaigns.

The Department of State says the Pens are the first NHL team in the country to announce a collaboration like this, and additional Pa. teams and athletes are expected to follow suit soon.

“We are delighted to partner with the Penguins for such an important initiative. Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy, and it’s absolutely imperative that we have the resources, including personnel, to be able to administer our elections,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in a press release.

“We’re hopeful that this effort by the Penguins catches on and that we see even more businesses and organizations in our community offer their employees the ability to participate more fully in this democratic process.”

The idea for the Pens to team up with the Department of State and Allegheny County was inspired by the “More Than A Vote” campaign spearheaded by athletes like LeBron James.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins are proud to join in supporting this initiative to help increase voter participation and expand opportunities for voting,” said Pens co-owner Ron Burkle in a press release.

“We appreciate Governor Wolf, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Secretary Kathy Boockvar for bringing us all together to help secure our most cherished American freedom of the right to vote.”