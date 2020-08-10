CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 75 New Cases And A Countywide Total Of 8,932
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Taesean Gibson was last seen Sunday at 7:45 p.m. He may be in Homewood.

He’s described as 5 foot 5, weighing about 155 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a black/white/green skull t-shirt and black Nikes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

