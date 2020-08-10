PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police say Taesean Gibson was last seen Sunday at 7:45 p.m. He may be in Homewood.
Police seek the public’s help to find a missing male.
12 y/o Taesean Gibson is 5'5', 155, w/ short black hair and brown eyes.
Last seen Aug. 9 at 7:45 p.m. wearing ripped jeans, a black/white/green skull t-shirt, and black Nikes.
He may be in Homewood.
Info? (412) 323-7141 pic.twitter.com/8YVinj7jXq
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) August 10, 2020
He’s described as 5 foot 5, weighing about 155 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.
Police say he was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a black/white/green skull t-shirt and black Nikes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.
