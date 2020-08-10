PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hot weather is set to really take hold of Western Pennsylvania today with high temperatures in Pittsburgh near 90 degrees and a number of communities in the 90’s for highs.

I officially have Pittsburgh hitting 89 degrees, but have to admit that 90’s are certainly possible with the hot air mass in place along with compressional heating due to a ridge of high pressure pretty much right on top of us.

Today will be dry with little in the way to give us relief from the heat.

Wind speeds will be light with mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead, we need a good day or four of nice slow and soaking rain to get back on track.

It doesn’t look like we are going to get that this week with scattered showers possible on afternoons from Tuesday through Friday.

There appears to be a better chance for rain over the weekend, but at this point the arrival of rain is a little up in the air.

I have placed a solid rain chance for both Saturday and Sunday at this time but will likely pull back on rain on Saturday with Sunday probably being the better rain chance day.

