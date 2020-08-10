PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One key group in this year’s presidential election is women, and who they vote for may determine who wins Pennsylvania.

That’s why the Trump campaign kicked off a “Women for Trump” bus tour in Pennsylvania. Before she hopped on the bus in Philadelphia, Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the president, spoke with KDKA political editor Jon Delano.

Married to the president’s son Eric, Lara is also a senior advisor to the Trump campaign.

The latest CBS News Poll shows Joe Biden beating Pres. Trump by six points in Pennsylvania, largely because Biden has a 16-point lead among women in this state. That explains why Lara was in the state to kick off a special bus tour.

“I’m going to be on a bus full of women – a bright pink bus that says Women for Trump on the side. You won’t be able to miss us,” says Laura.

She says from now until the election, a “Women for Trump” bus will be out in the battleground states. A key focus — suburban women.

Delano: “Why should suburban women vote to reelect Donald Trump?

Trump: “Well, there really is no other choice. You, first of all, have to look at what this president was able to do in his first three years in office.”

She cites record low unemployment for women and doubling the child tax credit but then says what’s happening in Democratic-run cities is scaring women with children.

“They are letting anarchists, rioters, looters, arsonists run rampant in these cities. Law and order is on the back burner for these people, and they’re talking about defunding the police,” says Laura.

And unlike Pres. Trump, she says Biden would make America less safe.

“Joe Biden, on the other hand, is the Trojan horse for the far left, socialist, radical wing of the Democrat Party,” Laura said.

Untrue, says Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, one of four women in the U.S. House of Representatives from Pennsylvania. Dean says that’s not the moderate progressive Biden that most people know.

“He spent the bulk of his energy lifting up families, lifting up working-class people, lifting up those who are struggling. He’s no Trojan horse, he’s the real deal,” says Dean.