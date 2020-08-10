By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.
On Friday, August 7, a Westmoreland County man was stopped at a security checkpoint after officers discovered a 9mm handgun that was loaded with five bullets in his carry-on baggage.
Upon discovery of the handgun, officers alerted the Allegheny County Police, who questioned the man. He was then allowed to return the handgun to his vehicle, but will face federal civil penalties.
A man from Fayette County was stopped with a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint just three days prior.
Full details on how to safely and properly travel with a firearm can be found on the TSA website.
