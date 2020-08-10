By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The WPIAL held a press conference on Monday to address the plan for fall high school sports.
Executive Director Amy Scheuneman said Monday that there has been a discrepancy in the guidance without cause.
Scheuneman then said that the WPIAL is in favor of how the PIAA has handled the situation at the state level.
Scheuneman said Monday that the WPIAL is fighting for students to be able to have a season.
If Governor Wolf’s office were to issue a mandate postponing fall sports until January, Scheuneman said that the WPIAL would have to follow suit.
The PIAA Board met on Friday and stopped sports for two weeks while it tries to meet with Gov. Wolf, the Department of Health, and lawmakers to further discuss fall sports.
High school coaches tell KDKA this decision from the Governor caught them off guard.
