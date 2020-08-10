PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High school and youth sports are a hot topic right now as we near the start of the new school year.

Today, we are expecting to hear from the WPIAL leaders about what they plan to do for the fall.

The WPIAL will have a press conference at 10:00 this morning to give their take on what is happening.

They did not want to offer any comment on Friday after the PIAA hit the pause button for fall sports for two weeks.

The chain of events started Thursday when Governor Tom Wolf said toward the end of a press briefing that he recommends no sports until at least January of 2021.

Then, the PIAA Board met on Friday and stopped sports for two weeks while it tries to meet with Governor Wolf, the Department of Health, and lawmakers to further discuss fall sports.

In a statement, the board says the governors decision has a potential negative impact on students health.

High school coaches tell KDKA this decision from the Governor caught them off guard.

This week was supposed to start heat acclamatization for the student athletes.

Former WPIAL Director Tim O’Malley says that canceling fall sports would have an impact beyond just student athletes, noting that it would carry over to the bands and cheerleaders whose involvement relies on sports.

O’Malley also says that for many people around area, their social life revolves around Friday night lights.

The WPIAL’s press conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. at their office in Green Tree.