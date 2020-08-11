PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference released a statement expressing cautious optimism about the fall football season.
The league, which includes Pitt, has not called off any games for fall sports. The ACC says it will make decisions based on medical advice and local state and health guidelines.
The conference says it is pleased with the protocols its 15 schools are following.
“The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority,” the league said in a statement posted to its verified Twitter account.
Statement from the ACC: pic.twitter.com/9lBY5h8jNy
— The ACC (@theACC) August 11, 2020
“We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well,” the statement added.
On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference postponed the 2020-21 fall sports season.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
You must log in to post a comment.