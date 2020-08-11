By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 76 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday out of 986 test results, and one additional death.

Of the 76 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 74 are confirmed and two are probable.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 9,008 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 7 to 94 years with a median age of 49 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from Aug. 4 through Aug. 10.

Health Department officials report two more patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 737 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 216 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 89 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has grown to 260. The newly reported death is of a person in their 60s with a date of death of Aug. 7.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 0

05-12 1

13-18 7

19-24 9

25-49 22

50-64 19

65+ 18

This is the gender breakdown:

Females 48

Males 28

Health officials say, as of Monday’s report, 127,329 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

