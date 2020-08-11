PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The hunt is on for illustrators and comic artists wanted to create art for handwashing stations downtown.
Riverlife and the Office of Public Art are looking for artists and say the application deadline is Monday, Aug. 24.
They’re seeking two to three illustrators or comic artists, and each will receive a $2,000 fee to create original artwork to be reproduced on panels and graphics accompanying the stations.
Riverlife, the Office of Public Art and the Downtown Partnership are collaborating on a project called Pittsburgh Creative Corps, which aims to fight the spread of coronavirus and support local artists.
Artists looking to apply for this project can apply online.
