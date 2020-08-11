PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby‘s lawyers are arguing in a new appeals filing that it was “fundamentally unfair” to let prosecutors use Cosby’s damaging deposition from a sex accuser’s lawsuit against him at trial.
The filing made Tuesday largely focuses on what Cosby believes was a binding promise from a district attorney that he wouldn’t be charged in the case.
A spokeswoman for the Montgomery County district attorney’s office isn’t commenting, but says prosecutors will file a response within a month.
RELATED STORIES:
- Bill Cosby Granted Appeal In Pa. Sexual Assault Case, Will Go Before State Supreme Court
- Bill Cosby Asks Pennsylvania High Court To Review Conviction
- Baldwin Woman Tries Again To Pursue Cosby Lawsuit
- Local Federal Judge Dismisses Baldwin Woman’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Bill Cosby
- Attorney For Local Woman Accusing Cosby Of Sexual Abuse Hopes Charges Will Help Their Case
- Pittsburgh-Area Cosby Accuser Defending Defamation Suit
The 83-year-old Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term for three counts of felony sex assault.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.