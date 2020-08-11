By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Municipal League is talking about the economic effects the coronavirus pandemic has on the state’s municipalities.
Leaders from cities across the state, including Mayor Bill Peduto, discussed the difficulties communities are facing.
Mayor Peduto says the pandemic is taking a toll on the budget. The city is reducing its non-personnel costs to try to bridge the gap.
“Right now, the city of Pittsburgh is anywhere between a 17% and 20% anticipated reduction in revenue by the end of the year,” Mayor Peduto said. “What does that mean? It means that out of the $600 million operating budget, we’re short about $100 million.”
The Pennsylvania Municipal League also discussed the actions needed at the federal level to ensure economic recovery.
