By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dan + Shay are moving their tour, including their stop in Pittsburgh, to next year.
The country music duo announced Tuesday that they’d made the “difficult decision” to postpone their tour, telling their fans “we’re absolutely crushed that it wasn’t able to happen this year, but your safety is more important to us than anything.”
The pair will now be in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena on September 17, 2021.
All tickets will be honored for rescheduled dates. If a show has been canceled or a ticket holder is unable to attend, refunds are available at the ticket’s point of purchase.
One of the members, Dan Smyers, is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and a Wexford native. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has declared Aug. 2 Dan + Shay Day in Pittsburgh.
You must log in to post a comment.