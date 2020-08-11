ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) — The Elizabeth Borough Police Department is shut down due to coronavirus exposures.

According to Chief William Sombo, three officers have tested positive for COVID-19 and a fourth officer is showing symptoms of the virus.

Seven of their 12 officers are now in quarantine.

While the department is closed, Chief Sombo says several other departments are chipping in to cover calls for police service in Elizabeth Borough and West Elizabeth Borough.

Elizabeth Township Police, Forward Township Police and Lincoln Borough Police will be covering calls in Elizabeth Borough.

Jefferson Hills Police and City of Clairton Police will cover West Elizabeth.

Borough residents can still call 911, and the closet available police department will respond to the call.

All five of those departments are doing patrols in the area.

The station will be closed through Aug. 21.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.