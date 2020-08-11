CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 76 More Cases Pushing Countywide Total To Over 9,000
Power lines landed on a vehicle and a motorcycle also went down as a result.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer has crashed into a utility pole, knocking out power to part of the North Hills this afternoon.

The accident happened after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection between busy McKnight Road and Babcock Boulevard.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

Multiple wires are down and power is out to traffic lights in the area.

First responders on scene have not yet said how large the power outage is or how long it will last.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

The lines appear to have landed on a vehicle and caused a motorcycle to crash.

There is no word yet on if there are any injuries.

