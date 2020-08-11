Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer has crashed into a utility pole, knocking out power to part of the North Hills this afternoon.
The accident happened after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection between busy McKnight Road and Babcock Boulevard.
Multiple wires are down and power is out to traffic lights in the area.
First responders on scene have not yet said how large the power outage is or how long it will last.
The lines appear to have landed on a vehicle and caused a motorcycle to crash.
There is no word yet on if there are any injuries.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
