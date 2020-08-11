Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said Monday that he ‘hopes and expects’ that the Trump campaign would abide by limitations on crowds in the state if he chooses to hold his nomination address in Gettysburg.
President Trump tweeted on Monday that he will hold his nomination acceptance speech either in Gettysburg or at the White House.
According to Penn Live, the Wolf administration responded that all gatherings in the state “should abide by the Commonwealth’s restrictions, which have proven to mitigate COVID-19.”
President Trump has not made clear when the decision for the location will be made.
You must log in to post a comment.