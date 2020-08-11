Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are searching for a missing 71-year old woman.
Pa. State Police say that 71-year old Cheryl Wieromiej, of Armagh, Pa. was reported missing by her family on Monday.
She was last seen at her home in East Wheatfield Township on Monday, August 10, where she was seen driving a white 2007 Pontiac G6.
Wieromiej is approximately 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs.
She has blue eyes and brown hair.
She wears glasses and was reported to last be seen wearing a white shirt with dark patterned leggings.
Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call 911.
You must log in to post a comment.