PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joe Biden naming California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate received rave reviews from Pittsburgh-area Democratic leaders. They say she brings both talent and diversity to the Democratic ticket.

State Representative Austin Davis says he is thrilled with Biden’s choice.

“She is somebody who brings a wealth of experience to our ticket. But most importantly, she is someone he can govern with as a partner and somebody who would be ready at a moment’s notice to step in to fill the role as president of the United States,” Davis said.

Harris is the daughter of immigrants. Her mother is from India and her father from Jamacia. But Davis says while it is historic to have someone like her on the ticket, it’s her qualifications that count.

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

“She has a diverse background as a United States senator, as a former prosecutor, as California attorney general, San Francisco district attorney, and I think she brings a needed perspective to our ticket,” Davis said.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says Harris can have a positive impact on Pittsburgh.

“Having somebody like Senator Harris, who has the ability to shape domestic policy, I think will have a direct effect — much like the Obama administration — on creating partnerships between cities and federal government,” Peduto said.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald thinks this will help Biden win western Pennsylvania.

“There’s no question you’re going to have a lot of enthusiasm among women, women of color. So I think it’s really going to be something. Joe Biden showing the ability to reach out and get the best people, I think it’s emblematic of his administration,” Fitzgerald said.

Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler responded to the news on Twitter, saying “The only thing Joe Biden decides during the day is how to take his coffee. The DNC and the radical left makes all of his decisions for him and that goes for the VP pick, too.”

The only thing Joe Biden decides during the day is how to take his coffee. The DNC and the radical left makes all of his decisions for him and that goes for the VP pick, too. — Guy Reschenthaler (@reschenthaler) August 11, 2020

Republican Senator Pat Toomey also released a statement, saying: