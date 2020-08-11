PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A medical device company here in Pennsylvania is expanding in an effort to increase coronavirus testing capabilities.

OraSure Technologies is headquartered in Northampton County, near Allentown, and develops and makes rapid diagnostic tests.

“At a time when the commonwealth is ramping up COVID-19 testing, OraSure Technologies’ expansion will bring both economic opportunities to the region and increased testing accessibility. OraSure Technologies has been a staple in Bethlehem for decades, and my administration is pleased to support their expansion in the commonwealth,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release.

Right now, they are developing a “rapid antigen self-test” that would detect an active COVID-19 infection without sending it to a lab.

“Essentially, it’s a lab on a swab,” said OraSure President and CEO Dr. Stephen Tang. “Pending regulatory approvals in launch, individuals would be able to obtain the test, take it on their own and read their own results in a short time.”

The company is planning to submit the antigen test to the FDA for “Emergency Use Authorization,” which would allow for the test to debut into the U.S. market.

They are also working on an antibody test.

By expanding operations, the company is also adding 177 new full time jobs and retaining 233 jobs.