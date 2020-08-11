By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The newsroom staff at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is set to strike as soon as today, with the reason for the work stoppage being over an impasse in negotiations.

The Executive Council of the News Guild has to approve the authorization for the strike.

The approval then will go before the Communication Workers of America President who has the final say.

The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh voted on Monday with an 88-31 vote in favor of striking.

News Guild President Michael Fuoco says they want nothing more than to negotiate a mutually agreed upon settlement.

At the end of July, Fuoco told KDKA that they don’t want to go on strike, but said if they do, it will be a wake-up call to the company.

The strike vote comes after the Post-Gazette declared an impasse in their negotiations, several stories have come to light detailing employee management relations, and employees have taken buyouts to leave the newspaper.

“We don’t want to go on strike. We want to negotiate, but the company is not leaving an alternative but to perhaps hold out talent from them,” said Fuoco.

The Post-Gazette says it has implemented certain portions of its final offer including wage increases totaling 8 percent over three years and employees will now participate in the company’s insurance plans.

Fuoco says the raise doesn’t cover the pay cuts they’ve had over the past 15 years or increased cost of insurance.

