PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another hot day is expected today with high temperatures back in the 90’s.

Yesterday’s high of 90 degrees in Pittsburgh was the 14th of the year so far in the 90’s, making it likely today is the 15th 90 degree day of the year.

If we hit 90 degrees today it would be the most 90 degree days since 2012.

That year, we hit 90 degrees twenty times for the year.

Unlike yesterday, we will also have a decent chance at seeing some rain today with the best chance coming after 4:00 p.m. when instability is the greatest.

While it is small, places along the Ohio state line will have an isolated chance for seeing a brief passing shower this morning.

The rest of the work week will see passing afternoon rain chances.

Rain chances pick up as we head into the weekend.

It appears Saturday may see a rain chance through the day as moisture moves north from the Gulf.

It could potentially be the soaking rain the area desperately needs right now.

