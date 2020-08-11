PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A United States District Court has dismissed a case between The University of Pittsburgh and former police officer Michael Rosfeld.

According to the federal court, Michael Rosfeld willingly resigned from his job with the University of Pittsburgh Police.

Court papers say the University intended to terminate Rosfeld, but he resigned, presumably to avoid the stigma of termination.

Rosfeld sued Pitt because he claimed the University forced him out of his job after arresting the son of a high ranking school official.

The incident happened at the Garage Door Saloon in December of 2017.

In the surveillance video, Rosfeld is seen in the shadow spot.

The day after all this, he was placed on administrative leave.

In January of 2018, Rosfeld received his termination notice and saw that the case number was the same as the number from the Garage Door Saloon incident.

Court papers say Rosfeld felt coerced to resign, but the judge disagreed, saying resignations are presumed to be voluntary unless it is forced by coercion or duress.

Court papers goes on to say Rosfeld never showed plausible cause he was forced to resign.

After resigning from the department, Rosfeld went to to work at the East Pittsburgh Police Department.

He was acquitted last year after shooting and killing Antwon Rose II when he was a police officer with the now defunct department.