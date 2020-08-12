By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 70 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday out of 1,775 test results, and 13 additional deaths.

Of the 70 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 68 are confirmed and two are probable.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 9,078 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 6 to 96 years with a median patient age of 45 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests range from Aug. 3 through Aug. 11.

Health Department officials report one more patient has been hospitalized since the last report.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 738 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 216 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 89 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has increased to 273. The 13 newly reported deaths range from July 25-Aug. 11. The Health Department says two of the patients were in their 60s, three in their 70s, six in their 80s and two in their 90s. Nine of the deaths are long-term care facility related.

The state imported data from the Electronic Death Reporting System, or EDRS, generating some of these reports, according to the Health Department.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 0

05-12 2

13-18 10

19-24 2

25-49 27

50-64 16

65+ 13

This is the gender breakdown:

Female – 40

Male – 30

Health officials say, as of Tuesday’s report, 128,210 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

