Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making use of those tomatoes from the garden this week with two summer salads!
Watermelon and Feta Salad
Ingredients:
- ½ large chilled seedless watermelon, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 small red onion, sliced
- 1 cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
- 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- ½ cup minced fresh mint leaves
- 2 limes, juiced
- 1 (4 ounce) package crumbled feta cheese
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, or more to taste
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Directions:
Gently toss watermelon, onion, basil, cilantro, mint, lime juice, feta cheese, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and black pepper together in a large bowl.
Greek-Style Panzanella Salad
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 garlic clove minced
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 cups chopped tomato about 1 pound
- 1 cup peeled seeded, and chopped cucumber
- ½ cup chopped green bell pepper
- ½ cup chopped red onion
- 15- ounce can chickpeas rinsed and drained
- 4 cups sourdough bread cubes chopped ½-inch thick, toasted
- 1 cup packed arugula or baby spinach leaves
- ¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley
- ¼ cup finely chopped fresh basil
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
Directions:
In a large bowl, whisk the vinegar, olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper. Add the tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, and chickpeas, and toss to coat. Cover and let marinate at room temperature for at least 20 minutes and up to 2 hours.
Add the bread, arugula, parsley, basil, and feta, and toss to combine. Serve immediately.
You must log in to post a comment.