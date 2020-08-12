PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Democratic National Convention begins next Monday in Milwaukee with a couple of hundred delegates from Pennsylvania.

Remember those crazy presidential conventions every four years with funny outfits, lots of speeches and cheering delegates? Well, not this year.

“We’re going to be completely virtual, and our main goal is that our delegates feel comfortable,” says Nancy Patton Mills, the chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.

Mills lives in Moon Township, and told KDKA political editor Jon Delano, “This is Democratic headquarters for the convention, we’re right here in my dining room.”

The delegates will hold virtual breakfast meetings every morning. National speakers often drop in on the meetings.

“We would be delighted if we could have Kamala Harris at one of our breakfasts,” says Mills.

Of course, it’s all virtual, which makes it a little weird.

“We put safety first. That was always our number one priority,” Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Party, told Jon Delano on Wednesday.

Perez says voters should watch TV every evening next week.

“It is still going to be incredibly exciting, exhilarating. We are going to highlight our values,” says Perez.

That includes a number of speakers like Rick Telesz, a local Lawrence County farmer hurt by the Trump trade tariffs. But Perez says the overall message is upbeat.

“We are the party of hope. We are the party of optimism. We believe America works best when we are working together,” Perez said.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will speak on Monday night, with Dr. Jill Biden speaking on Tuesday night.

Sen. Harris will accept her party’s vice-presidential nomination on Wednesday when former President Barack Obama addresses the nation. Finally, on Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden will accept his party’s nomination to be president of the United States.

KDKA will cover it all. And then the following week, it will be Donald Trump and the Republicans’ turn.