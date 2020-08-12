COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who bought a tiger skin rug in violation of the federal endangered species act pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge, the government said.

Ryan Gibbs of Cincinnati must serve a year on probation, perform 80 hours of community service, and donate $100,000 to a federal fund used to provide rewards for tipsters in illegal wildlife trade cases, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Gibbs also agreed to give up a stuffed lion, two stuffed puffins, a panther skin and a sawfish rostrum—the bill or beak of the sawfish—which he owns, according to the government.

Gibbs, 44, a Cincinnati attorney, tried buying a tiger skin from someone in the United Kingdom in 2018, but was told it was illegal, prosecutors said. That person put him in touch with a seller in Minnesota, who turned out to be an undercover U.S. Fish and Wildlife agent.

Gibbs bought the rug for $3,000 in 2019. The rug had been confiscated from a previous investigation.

Defense attorney Scott Croswell said Gibbs did not dispute the charge.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)