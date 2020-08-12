PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Highs in Pittsburgh yesterday only reached 87 degrees and Wednesday will be a similar day with highs likely reaching 88 degrees.

It will be a partly cloudy day with winds out of the north around 5-10 miles per hour.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The only issue for the morning will be some patchy fog that has set up along I-79 and I-80 this morning.

Rain chances this week increase as the weekend approaches. Wednesday will have the lowest chance for rain all week long, with rain chances ticking up each day through Saturday where it appears there will be a nice soaking rain chance throughout the day.

This also means high temperatures will start to decline.

Thursday and Friday will see highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and Saturday’s high is only expected to approach the low 80s.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.