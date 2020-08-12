By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for two Pittsburgh neighborhoods.
Parts of Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar and Homewood North are under a precautionary Flush and Boil Water Advisory, PWSA says.
Customers can search our interactive map to see if they are impacted here: https://t.co/I3XffI0aHO https://t.co/rLjPDoSpdi
— Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) August 12, 2020
An 8-inch water main break on Apple Street between Lincoln Avenue and Grotto Street early Wednesday morning caused a loss in water presser. The PWSA says when there’s a loss in pressure, contaminants can enter drinking water.
There are 860 households impacted by this main break.
Before you use water to drink, make ice, wash dishes, brush your teeth or prepare food, you should boil it first. If you don’t know if your property has lead pipes or solder, the PWSA recommends you first flush your lines by running water from the tap at least one minute before boiling.
A water buffalo for affected customers will be placed at the vacant lot next to the fire station at 7024 Lemington Avenue.
