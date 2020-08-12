MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Just one week ago, the Monroeville Rehabilitation and Wellness Center reported zero cases of coronavirus.

As of Wednesday morning, the latest data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the center is reporting 47 positive cases and seven deaths from COVID-19.

All of these positive cases and deaths are residents.

The center has a total of 120 beds inside the facility.

According to the date from the state health department, there are zero positive cases among the staff.

The numbers can quickly change as nursing homes are required to report daily COVID-19 case counts to the state.

KDKA has reached out to the Monroeville Rehabilitation and Wellness Center for more information and is awaiting a response.

