By Andy Sheehan
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline has filed charges against Allegheny County Judge Mark Tranquilli.

He is facing six counts of judicial misconduct.

Tranquilli was relieved of his duties earlier this year after allegedly using a racial slur against a Black juror.

