By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline has filed charges against Allegheny County Judge Mark Tranquilli.
He is facing six counts of judicial misconduct.
Tranquilli was relieved of his duties earlier this year after allegedly using a racial slur against a Black juror.
BREAKING:PA Court of Judicial Discipline files charges against Alle. Co. Judge Mark Tranquilli. Six counts of judicial misconduct. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/VOA5iIu0S1
— Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) August 12, 2020
Tranquilli was relieved of duties after allegedly referring to black woman juror as “Aunt Jemima”. He can request a hearing before the Judicial Conduct Board. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Ju0hMMSHNr
— Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) August 12, 2020
Conduct Board says Tranquilli’s actions ” undermine public confidence is the judiciary and its reputation.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/bpBOUv2i2b
— Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) August 12, 2020
Charges against Tranquilli reflect incidents first reported by KDKA of the judge using racially insensitive remarks about jurors and defendants. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Nj2lp9V0sc
— Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) August 12, 2020
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.