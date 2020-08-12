By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 849 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday and 33 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 121,130 since Tuesday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Allegheny County is reporting 70 more cases and 13 additional deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Aug. 5 and Aug. 11 is 157,895 with 5,272 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 25,765 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,385.

There are 1,271,976 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 644 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning. Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Across the state, nearly 38% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has 24% of the cases, and the 50-64 age group has about 23% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

• 1% are ages 0-4;

• 1% are ages 5-12;

• Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

• Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

The state health department numbers show there are 20,119 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,186 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 24,305. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,012 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 8,749 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

