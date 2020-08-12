Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has announced they are canceling the rest of its 2020 season.
Rather than host in-person shows, PSO will host a “Digital Series” for free and open to the public.
Those that have a subscription for the 2020-2021 season will have their subscriptions honored for the 2021-2022 season.
They are planning to be back at Heinz Hall in January.
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is planning a 125th Anniversary Celebration on February 27, the date of the symphony’s first concert in 1896.
Full details about the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra season can be found its website.
